New Poll Shows Two Frontrunners in the Atlanta Mayor’s Race, Felicia Moore Leading

New Poll by brilliant corners Research & Strategies Shows Two Frontrunners in the Atlanta Mayor’s Race with Felicia Moore in the Lead

A new poll conducted by brilliant corners Research & Strategies shows that City Council President and candidate for Mayor Felicia Moore currently leads the primary race and is well-positioned to earn a spot in the runoff election for Mayor of Atlanta. With fewer than 60 days until the November 2 election and with only 33 days until early voting begins on October 12, the race for Atlanta’s next mayor is increasingly a two-person contest between Moore and former Mayor Kasim Reed.

In a poll commissioned by the Felicia Moore for Mayor campaign, conducted August 26-31, 2021 of 709 likely municipal voters in Atlanta, Moore and Reed are the clear top two candidates. Moore is in the lead with 24 percent, and Reed is in second with 19 percent of the vote. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.8 percent.

The poll also shows that all other Atlanta Mayoral candidates score in the single digits. Sharon Gay and Andre Dickens appear fixed in the mid-single digits, earning only 5 percent and 6 percent respectively.

The brilliant corners poll further reveals that Moore (who has 75 percent name ID among likely voters), is positioned to be a uniquely unifying candidate. She has the highest rating on the feelings thermometer of any candidate in the race — 62.0 on a 0 to 100 scale. Conversely, even though Reed has near universal name ID, he is earning 44.4 on the feelings thermometer.

Significantly, Moore has high favorability citywide.

Notably, results of the brilliant strategies poll are consistent with another poll conducted by Public Policy Polling (PPP), released this week by Safer Atlanta, Inc. which also shows Moore leading with 24 percent and Reed in second with 19 percent.