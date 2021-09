DETROIT — Grammy nominated jazz singer-songwriter, Maysa Leak, is glad to be back on the road. In an interview with Michigan Chronicle, she talks about how she celebrated her recent 55th birthday, her virtual concerts before and during COVID-19, and returning to Detroit as a “second home” to perform.

Maysa will perform LIVE September 15th at The Aretha Amphitheatre for its Wednesday Jazzy Nights season. Check out the One-One-One interview with Maysa and Digital Anchor Andre Ash, below.

http://https://vimeo.com/601965260