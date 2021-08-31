Atlanta Black Gay Pride Labor Day Weekend features City Girls, Trina, Da Brat, Saucy Santana, more

Atlanta Black Gay Pride, the country’s leading LGBTQ+ annual pride marks it’s 25th year celebration with an exciting line-up occurring during the Labor Day holiday weekend. This year promises to be a blowout with an exciting entertainment line-up that includes City Girls, Trina, Da Brat, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, Trina, Saucy Santana, Bobby Lytes, Sidney Starr, Damez and more. A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities will benefit homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS via The Vision Community Foundation.

The health and safety of Pride customers and staff is a priority. Atlanta Black Pride will strive to follow CDC guidelines and regulations to ensure the safest operations possible. This will include but not limited to: mandatory mask for staff members; request patrons to wear masks; social distancing; limited venue capacities and hand sanitizer stations.

This year’s celebration offers a variety of cultural, educational, and entertainment activities designed for all participants. Daily activities will include film screenings, educational panels/forums, workshops, counseling sessions, day parties, comedy showcases, a booze cruise and so much more. The host hotel, Hotel Midtown Atlanta, serves as the epicenter for lodging, convention, and general Atlanta information needs. Pride nightlife events will take place in many of Atlanta’s premiere venues. Atlanta Black Pride organizers, in conjunction with the mayor’s office and the Atlanta Police Department, have taken extra precautions to ensure that all celebration participants have a safe and enjoyable weekend in the great peach state.

On Sunday, September 5, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will showcase the 9th annual Pure Heat Community Festival; also known as a free “day of unity.” The cultural event will be equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways, all designed to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision. The Pure Heat Community Festival is a front seat into a spectacular gathering of minority LGBTQ+ people and their allies in the heart of Atlanta. This year’s festival will include a special award presentation to iconic Hip-Hop rapper Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart – who both star in the WE tv docu-series “Brat Loves Judy.” Da Brat will receive the annual Legacy Award; while Dupart will be awarded with the annual Trailblazer Award.

For more information on the Pure Heat Community Festival visit: pureheatcommunityfestival.com. Visit:ATLGayPride.com to learn more about nightly events. Atlanta Black Pride welcomes all identifying genders to participate in all events.