Vivica A. Fox, Miss Lawrence host gala honoring Gary Hayes, Derek J, more

Annual Black Tie Gala to be held at Atlanta’s Historic Biltmore Ballrooms

Visit iElevateConference.org & BlackTieGala.org for more Information

The Vision Community Foundation is set to hold its Annual Black Tie Gala at Atlanta’s historic Biltmore Ballrooms on Friday, September 3rd at 8PM. The gala, themed, “Salute to Fashion” will be hosted by iconic actress Vivica A. Fox and actor and TV Personality Miss Lawrence. The exclusive gala will honor an elite group of individuals and organizations that have made outstanding achievements in the arts, media, ministry, community service and government arenas throughout their lifetime.

Hosted by Vivica A. Fox and Miss Lawrence, this year’s honorees include: “POSE” on FX star Ryan Jamaal Swain; TV/radio personality Gary with da Tea; actor/comedian Sampson McCormick, celebrated hair stylist/TV Personality Derek J; Speak Out USA’s Antonio Driver, iElevate TV VP, Onyx Keesha and OWN TV “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” producer Melody S. Holt; Sean John Co-Founder Jeffrey Tweedy; Director Nathan Hale Williams; Patrik-Ian Polk, Abounding Prosperity Inc founder Kirk Myers and Gilead Sciences.

During the night of fashion, singer Travis Malloy, will perform and acclaimed Alvin Ailey principal dancer Maurice Renaldo will perform.

“We take pride in honoring those who are trailblazing an inclusive path for all. Given the year we’ve all experienced, it is time to spread the message of love,” shares Vision Community Foundation executive director, Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen, III.

The Vision Community Foundation is a 501(C)(3) created to impact and transform the LGBTQI++ community by educating, creating awareness and implementing STI/STD prevention methods using all forms of millennial media and marketing tools. The mission of the foundation is to empower people mentally, emotionally, educationally, socially and economically.

Previous gala honorees include Jennifer Holiday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Tisha Campbell, Terri J. Vaughn, TC Carson, Miss Sophia, Anthony Williams, Trina and Evelyn Braxton, Chrisette Michele, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cynthia Bailey, Meelah Williams, Syleena Johnson, Angie Stone, Keke Wyatt, Rickey Smiley, Kimberly Chapman, Andre King and more.

The Vision Community Foundation’s Black-Tie Gala is part of the national iElevate Conference. For more information on Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III and The Vision Community Foundation visit: ocallen.com and iElevate.org.