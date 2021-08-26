Supreme Court OKs Resuming Evictions Amidst Pandemic

The Supreme Court is moving full steam ahead by letting evictions restart throughout the country after being stalled due to the pandemic, The Detroit News reports.

The Supreme Court is also preventing the Biden administration from pushing a temporary ban initially created to help alleviate the already-strained pocketbooks of residents who might have suffered job loss and fallen on hard times financially overall because of the worldwide crisis.

The court made their intentions known on Thursday and their decision will remove the eviction protections for about 3.5 million people in the country who faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from earlier this month, according to the article.

“If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it,” the court wrote according to the article.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration felt “disappointed” by the court’s move and that President Joe Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions,” according to the article.

