Former Bulldog Herschel Walker Runs Against Sen. Warnock

“He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL,” Trump said in a written statement earlier this year about the former running back.

Walker, who was a spectacular player during his heyday at the University of Georgia and was a less than stellar, but still a formidable force in NFL as a running back for 14 years, often defended Trump during his presidency against accusations of racism. At last year’s Republican National Convention, Walker said he takes “it as a personal insult that people think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

Politico notes that “Republicans close to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have privately expressed concerns about whether Walker is ready for the intense pressure of a campaign that could decide control of the chamber.”

In his 2008 book Breaking Free, Walker revealed that he suffers from multiple personality disorders and, per Live Science, he even gave his alters names, such as General, Daredevil, Enforcer, and Warrior. He said his various personalities “functioned as a kind of community supporting me.” “People have to shift themselves and their personalities in so many different areas to be successful,” he said of managing his DID. “You don’t want Herschel Walker the football player, babysitting your kids. Those are two different people.”

“Herschel Walker is a great American and a great Republican,” The National Republican Senatorial Committee said in a statement. “If he runs, he will join a strong group of Republican candidates and be a formidable candidate. Georgia Republicans will have a spirited primary. We’re confident that whoever wins the primary will be well-positioned to beat Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders’ favorite Democrat, Raphael Warnock.”

From Politico:

Walker was accused by his ex-wife of being “physically abusive” and displaying “extremely threatening behavior.” According to the Associated Press, Walker has also exaggerated the success of his chicken distribution business, Renaissance Man Food Services, and clashed with business partners. Walker openly discussed his mental health challenges by penning a 2008 book, “Breaking Free,” in which he disclosed he had multiple personalities that he was able to overcome due to therapy and his Christian faith. “He’s a dynamic guy, really charismatic,” said one Georgia Republican who met with Walker and discussed his potential campaign before deciding it wasn’t the right fit. “There are lots of questions about his past. He doesn’t want to really talk about it, and I’m not sure he knows that he’s going to have to talk about it anyway.”

Rev. Raphael Warnock, the keeper of historic Ebenezer Church in Atlanta and Dr. Martin Luther King’s doctrine of civil justice and the first black U.S. senator elected for Georgia unseated Kelly Loeffler in a hotly contested and critical senate race which ultimately changed the makeup of the U.S. Senate, putting Democrats in a majority position in the U.S. Congress.