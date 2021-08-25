Neyow’s Creole Cuisine Rooftop Cafe Opens in Atlanta Restaurant Will Be in the Historic Castleberry Hill District

Atlanta Welcomes Neyow’s Creole Cuisine Rooftop Cafe to the Historic Castleberry Hill District. The popular New Orleans-based restaurant expands to Atlanta bringing a Cajun flare and serving up authentic creole cuisine. A red-carpet ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Saturday afternoon during the opening weekend at 131 Walker Street, Thursday August 26 and Saturday, August 28.

Special guests for the opening festivities include New Orleans Rapper Big Freedia, Hot Boy Ronald, the Sabor Brass Band, Ms. Tee, Shaun Ward Xperience, Zulu Tramps Baby Dolls and DJ Captain Charles.

Neyow’s also has a location in Houston, Texas making Atlanta the third city for the restaurant known for its atmosphere, great food, and reasonable prices. The Atlanta restaurant is in the bustling arts district of Castleberry Hill.

New Orleans favorites from gumbo, charbroiled oysters, po’boys, smothered chickee, stuffed crab, ribs, wings, and fish, are on the menu along with popular desserts including beignets, bread pudding and pecan cobbler.

Owner Tamla Pierre-Taylor says about the expansion to Atlanta: ” We are excited to be entering the Atlanta area. Many of our customers have experienced our location in New Orleans on visits there, and they know the quality of our food and the excellent service we provide in addition to the spectacular atmosphere.”

Catering and bookings for private parties on the rooftop are available.

The nearly 6,000 square foot restaurant’s 2,000 square-foot rooftop bar and patio is sure to be another popular attraction for the new Atlanta restaurant

Hours of Operation are: 11 AM – 9 PM Sunday through Saturday.

To join the conversation on social, media use IG: @NEYOWSOFATL