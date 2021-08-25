Loretta Devine Discusses Colorisim, Racism and ‘Waiting to Exhale’ on ‘UNCENSORED’ [videos]

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. Season 4 kicks off with Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine. Loretta set her sights on television and movies where she starred in the hit film adaption of Waiting to Exhale. She’s since appeared in more than 100 roles over the last 40 years.

She knew at a young age that she wanted to be a performer. As a child she enjoyed singing and performing in school plays and talent shows. After graduating college, she hit the broadway stage and soon became known for her role in the Tony Award-winning musical, Dreamgirls.

Devine talks seriously about racism she’s faced in Hollywood and in life. The actress has some profound insights to share.

And finally, the beloved actress talks about her Oscar win.