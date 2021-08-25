A Letter to the Editor: Congrats to Georgia State University Law Dean

Congratulations to new Georgia State University law dean

To the Editor:

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to LaVonda N. Reed, formerly associate provost for academic affairs at Syracuse University, on her selection and installation as the seventh dean of Georgia State University College of Law.

Dean Reed, the first African-American to lead the College of Law at Georgia State, brings a wealth of legal and academic experience to her new position. A graduate of the University of Virginia and the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, she was a judicial clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Donald W. VanArtsdalen in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and practiced communications and corporate law with the international firm of Paul Hastings LLP. She was on the faculty of the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville before joining the Syracuse University College of Law in 2006.

By accepting this position, Dean Reed demonstrates her continued commitment to serving the legal profession in the development of future Bar members. On a personal note, she is a close friend and sorority sister, and I am extremely proud to have her leading my law school alma mater. We wish her well in this new capacity of leadership in higher education.

