Sen. Warnock and the Atlanta Dream

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Atlanta Dream welcomed U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) to the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park for a special presentation of an Atlanta Dream jersey from team co-owner, vice president and former player Renee Montgomery and team Captain Elizabeth Williams.

During half-time against the Phoenix Mercury, the Atlanta Dream shared a congratulatory video and fans helped celebrate Sen. Warnock’s win of Georgia’s special run-off election for the U.S. Senate earlier this year.

The celebration marks a pivotal moment. Last year, the women of the Dream refused to be used as political pawns and put their careers and livelihood at risk by taking the unprecedented action of endorsing – Rev. Warnock – their then owner’s opponent for the U.S. Senate. That endorsement helped elect the first Black Senator from Georgia and flip the Senate, changing the course of history in America.

The Dream’s activism was recognized this summer as the team was named the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year at ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Awards. As the winner in the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year category, the Dream directed the $100,000 grant from ESPN to the New Georgia Project, a non-partisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians, advocate for civil and human rights, and advance justice on behalf of historically marginalized communities.

Sen. Warnock congratulated the team, stating “You are so deserving because you have been so impressive – ‘on the court’ and ‘off the court.’ From your tireless commitment to fighting for justice to working to protect the right of vote, so people can make their voices heard in our democracy. The Atlanta Dream is living up to its name as the hometown team of the Dreamer.”

