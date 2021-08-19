APD use of force dashboard launched

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched two initiatives per her Administrative Orders related to the Mayor’s Use of Force Advisory Council recommendations: a public dashboard and a video evidence submittal portal.

The creation of the Use of Force Dashboard was a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office, Atlanta Police Department (APD), the Atlanta Citizen Review Board (ACRB) and Atlanta Information Management (AIM). The purpose of the dashboard is to improve transparency, increase trust between the public and APD and facilitate fact-based discussions around police performance in the city of Atlanta. This dashboard will be updated quarterly, with the next update expected in October 2021.

The Use of Force Dashboard is divided into five sections with the following metrics:

Use of Force Overview Number of Arrests Number of Force Reports Map of Force Incidents – By APD Zone Use of Force Incident Details Force by Type (e.g. physical force, firearm, taser, etc.) Force by Time of Day Top 5 Call Signals Resulting in Force Percentage of Force Incidents with Video Footage Subject Involved Demographics Gender Race/Ethnicity Age Officer Involved Demographics Gender Race/Ethnicity Age (Cross-referenced with Call Type) Rank (Cross-referenced with Call Type) Years of Service Outcomes Force Cases Assigned to the APD Office of Professional Standards – Number and Status ACRB Force Cases – Number, Status, and Change Over Time

The Video Evidence Submittal Portal allows members of the public to submit video footage when filing a complaint with APD, including evidence of an alleged brutality incident. Complaints and associated footage may be submitted anonymously, if desired, and are submitted to APD’s Office of Professional Standards to go through their investigative process. Members of the public may also submit video footage to the ACRB through their online complaint form.

Both of these links are available on the Reimagining Justice Reform website, in the Resources section, as well as each respective agency’s website.