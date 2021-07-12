Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Addresses Homelessness Through HOME Partnership

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Addresses Homelessness Through Extension of Partners for HOME Partnership

ATLANTA— Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ ordinance to extend an agreement with Partners for HOME, Inc. for approximately $4.3 million passed unanimously through City Council. Partners for HOME – brings nonprofit, government, business and community leaders together to address homelessness in Atlanta.

This funding will help provide supportive services for citizens experiencing homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These supportive services include rapid rehousing services and non-congregate housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“Caring for our unsheltered population is one of our top priorities,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.” Through coordination with our continuum of care organization, Partners for Home, we continue to expand efforts to provide those in need with resources to help them find transition and permanent housing.”

Additional actions taken by the Bottoms’ Administration to address homelessness include:

In 2018, more than $42 million was invested through HomeFirst. This initiative is a partnership between the City of Atlanta and the United Way that provides people in need with services in real time. It was created to invest in housing strategies and supportive services that reduce homeless counts in Atlanta.

In 2019, the City partnered with the United Way of Greater Atlanta to raise $50 million to provide 550 homes for the city’s homeless population. The funds were raised from the Homeless Opportunity Bond and private donations.

In 2020, the Administration set aside $1.5 million in emergency funding for homeless and displaced individuals, which was matched by an additional $1.5 million in philanthropic contributions.

During the pandemic, individuals who were experiencing homelessness received access to housing assistance and wrap-around services through a comprehensive system with Partners for Home. Nearly 500 people were placed into permanent housing with wrap-around services.