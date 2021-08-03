Clayton, Fulton County to Enact Eviction Moratorium

Congresswoman Nikema Williams Calls on Clayton, Fulton County Judges to Enact County-Level Eviction Moratorium

Today, Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) called on the chief judges of Clayton and Fulton Counties to enact county-level eviction moratoriums. Providing for county-level eviction moratoriums will offer local protection for vulnerable residents of the Fifth Congressional District, ensuring they can remain in their homes.

“Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an eviction moratorium in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This moratorium has prevented the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments and has allowed families to remain in their homes across the United States,” Congresswoman Williams wrote in her letters.

“Unfortunately, this order lapsed at the end of July when a few members of Congress refused to pass the Protecting Renters from Evictions Act, which would have extended this moratorium through the end of 2021. Though the CDC is issuing a new order, the uncertainty has underscored the importance of working together at every level of government to give people a fighting chance of weathering this pandemic.”

“This is especially true given that the rental assistance that Congress and the Biden Administration provided still has not reached the people who desperately need relief,” Congresswoman Williams added. “Until we can get these funds to those most in need, emergency action is necessary at multiple levels of government.”

Williams noted in her letters to Clayton and Fulton County judges that: “The people of the Fifth Congressional District and the State of Georgia continue to endure a public health emergency and economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census Bureau estimates there are 341,794 Georgians in rental units who have fallen behind in rent. This is the same for an estimated 7,433,895 Americans nationally.”