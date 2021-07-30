COVID-19 Info for People with Disabilities

NewsUSA) – Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can all take to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, but for many people with disabilities, getting vaccinated has proven to be difficult. The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL), a first-of-its-kind national call center, can help.DIAL connects callers to information about local vaccination locations and can help with the often-complicated process of securing and getting to vaccination appointments. – Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can all take to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, but for many people with disabilities, getting vaccinated has proven to be difficult. The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL), a first-of-its-kind national call center, can help.DIAL connects callers to information about local vaccination locations and can help with the often-complicated process of securing and getting to vaccination appointments.

Trying to figure out if it is possible to get an in-home vaccination? DIAL can help look into this with you, and connect you to local advocacy organizations that have a better idea of which sites near where you live are the most accessible to people with disabilities. The hotline also can provide information and resources to answer questions, address concerns, and make informed choices about the COVID-19 vaccines that are available in their communities.

DIAL is a much-needed resource that people with disabilities can use to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. And for those who may need additional support, DIAL can also direct callers to local disability organizations that may be able to help with other needs, such as access to safe and affordable housing, food and mental health support.Ready to make a call for yourself or someone else? Connect with Information Specialists — in any language — at 888-677-1199 from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET, Monday-Friday or email DIAL@n4a.org for assistance.