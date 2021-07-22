Russell ‘Rocks the Block’ Community Block Party Returns to Castleberry Hill

4th Annual Russell ‘Rocks the Block’ Community Block Party Returns to its Traditional Format This Year to Give Back to Castleberry Hill, a Westside Neighborhood Where the Companies Have Roots

The community engagement arms of H.J. Russell & Company (Russell) and its sister company, Concessions International, LLC (CI), Russell CARES and CI Cares respectively, join forces for the fourth year to give back to the Castleberry Hill community, an Atlanta westside neighborhood they have invested and made a difference in for nearly 70 years, long before Atlanta’s Westside was trending with development. Last year during the height of the pandemic, they didn’t skip a beat. The event was conducted in a drive-by format with heavy emphasis on PPE, food insecurity and voter registration. This year it returns to its traditional format.

The Russell Rocks the Block Community Day event is designed to show the community that Russell and CI are taking their commitment to Castleberry Hill area to another level by sustaining their deep roots, including the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) that opened in the former Russell headquarters building at 504 Fair Street.

“Hosting Russell Rocks the Block Community Day gives us a chance to show our commitment to Atlanta goes beyond constructing buildings and being an airport food concessionaire,” said Paul Bryant, Russell CARES, Director of External Affairs, Russell. “We’re showing our deep commitment to the people who live in the communities we serve. A healthy community can’t exist without healthy, economically secure and empowered people, and therefore we carefully curated the sponsors and information that will be shared there.”

CI Cares and Russell CARES neighborhood event will take place at John Hope Envision Center on the grounds of The Villages of Castleberry (560 Larkins St.). The companies collaborated to provide the following meaningful activities for members of the community against the backdrop of music provided by a DJ, food and drinks, a slushy truck and field games, bounce house, and door prizes:

Health Screenings provided by Morehouse School of Medicine

Mental Health Resources

COR COVID vaccinations

Voter Education & Outreach to encourage election participation

Youth Sports Activities and Initiatives

“Connecting with and investing in the community has been a part of the DNA of both companies founded by my grandfather, Herman J. Russell, Sr.,” said Mori Russell, CI Cares, Business Development Manager, CI. “We are proud to carry on his legacy by creating an annual event that gives back in a personal and tangible way.”