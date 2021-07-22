Vernon Jordan Honored for Valor at Special Service in Atlanta

Civil Rights Attorney and Presidential Advisor, Vernon E. Jordan, Jr. Remembered During Celebration of Life Memorial Service

Family Dedicates the Jordan Family Life Center at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in His Honor with Portraits After the Service

A portrait of (l-r) Windsor Ludy Jordan, Vernon Eulion Jordan, Jr. Warren Harding Griggs and matriarch Mary Bell Griggs Jordan was unveiled immediately following the celebration of life memorial service and dedication of the Jordan Family Life Center at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in southeast Atlanta on July 17, 2021. The Center was originally named after their mother, Mary B. Jordan, when it was dedicated on Mother’s Day 2000. St. Paul A.M.E. Church’s senior pastor, Rev. Isaiah J. Waddy and executive pastor, Rev. Courtney J. Mackey, stand with the immediate and extended family of civil rights lawyer and presidential advisor, Vernon E. Jordan, Jr., as they proudly surround the newly unveiled portrait. It will hang in the Jordan Family Life Center at St. Paul A.M.E. Church where many in the family have been lifelong members. In addition to the family portrait, individual portraits of each of the family members, including Vernon Eulion Jordan, Sr., will be hung for all to enjoy and be reminded of the importance and power of the family unit.

Offering remarks and tributes during the private memorial service included the City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action, and family friend and civil rights activist, Ambassador Andrew J. Young.

Jordan’s daughter, Vickee Jordan Adams and his nephew, Adrian Jordan, offered personal remarks and appreciation for guests in attendance. Dr. Gregory V. Eason, Sr. pastor of Flipper Temple A.M.E. Church, Bishop Reginald Jackson presiding prelate, 6th Episcopal District A.M.E. Church, and Dr. Thomas Bess, former presiding elder of the East Atlanta District, A.M.E. Church also offered reflections. The service ended with Rev. Mackey leading the guests to sing one of Mr. Jordan’s favorite anthems, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Vernon E. Jordan, Jr., Esq. was born in Atlanta on August 15, 1935 and died on March 1, 2021. He grew up in Atlanta’s Historic Old Fourth Ward and graduated from David T. Howard High School before attending DePauw University in Indiana and Washington, D.C.’s Howard University School of Law.

After graduating from law school, he joined Donald E. Hollowell’s law firm in Atlanta where his storied civil rights career began, and he became a civil rights lawyer, a career he identified for himself as a young man strolling through Atlanta University Homes.

He went on to serve as a leader of various civil rights organizations and served on many Fortune 500 and national nonprofit and foundation boards. He’s also recognized as being one the most important first friends to the 42nd president of the United States, William Jefferson Clinton, who also gave Jordan’s eulogy at his funeral that was held on March 9, 2021 at the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel at Howard University in Washington, D.C.