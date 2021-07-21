Motherless Daughters Foundation Hosts Steam Camps And Scholarship Luncheon

Motherless Daughters Foundation Hosted Summer Steam Camps And Scholarship Luncheon For Young Girls

The Motherless Daughters Foundation teamed with local Atlanta organizations, and the Trumpet Awards Foundation to host events that continue to place the foundation at the forefront of promoting the growth and development of young motherless girls. Summer activities began with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Mathematics) a youth camp held from July 12th to July 16th for a variety of age groups. Camp sessions focused on activities to ignite and enhance interest in all things STEAM. The five breakout camp sessions included:

Session 1 –Art Therapy Sessions with Nachae’ Jones of Rhema Word Enterprise, LLC, with special appearances from The Honorable Angelyne Butler, Mayor of Forest Park, GA, and Honorary Member of the Clayton County Chapter of Motherless Daughters, Inc.

Session 2 – Virtual Learning, STEAM Workshop conducted with Women of AT&T, Atlanta, Chapter;

Session 3 – In-Person Yoga in the Park at the Atlanta Zoo with Yoga Master, Yogi A, owner of Paper Plane Yoga and Artworks Gallery;

Session 4 – Golf at Sugar Creek Golf & Tennis Center with Richard Degree & Golf Women Mean Business Special Guest Speaker, Mayor Bianca Motley Broom of College Park, and;

Session 5 – Virtual Learning STEAM Workshop Session with the ERG group Network of AT&T, Atlanta Chapter

This unique camp experience was created to offer girls in MDF the highest quality experiences and thought-provoking programming. “We were excited to partner with AT&T, Sugar Creek Golf Course, Paper Plane Yoga Studio and Artworks Gallery, Golf Women Mean Business and Rhema Word Enterprises to offer exciting and interactive summer camp programs to our girls,” said Rassalyn Willis, founder of MDF. “We were also excited to see our team not only surviving the pandemic, but I witnessed a thriving force with the organization. In 2020, we were able to survive during the pandemic, by raising monies through fundraising, which enabled us to reach our goal of over $20,000, and continue our programs including Toastmasters, STEAM Workshop Camps and Personal Services,” added Willis.

The Trumpet Awards Foundation office with their honorary mother of the organization. Xernona Clayton, was the location for MDF’s Scholarship Luncheon on July 6th. The luncheon was held to celebrate recent and past graduates and to award scholarships totaling Five Thousand Dollars to the graduates. Key supporters of the event were Cogentsee, Myrna White, Assistant Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Sylvia Robinson, mother of the Honorable Mayor, Keisha Lance-Bottoms and executives and program directors who joined in supporting graduates who will be attending Colorado College and Fort Valley State University in the fall.

Motherless Daughters is a non-profit organization committed to embracing and encouraging the growth and development of young girls entering the adolescent years without the support of their natural birth mother due to unforeseen circumstances. Through enrichment programs focusing on self-awareness, social development and community involvement, our hope is to provide an environment that will build character, promote confidence, release charm, and cultivate the beauty that each Motherless Daughter beholds.

For more detailed information or to donate please visit our website: www.MotherlessDaughtersFoundation.org