Digital Daily

2021 BET Awards Showcase Performances Feature Talent, Style and Glamor

  • Roz Edward

The 2021 BET Awards, honoring Black excellence in entertainment and sports, were presented Sunday, June 28 and the show was nothing less than phenomenal.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson the show literally elevated artists’ performance to a new level, including a gravity-defying performance from H.E.R.

Among the artists with the most nods this year were DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind are Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods.

Following more than a year of quarantine, social distancing and police brutality, the BET 2021 Awards was a star-studded and uplifting celebration of Black excellence in entertainment and culture.

Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Queen Latifah was honored with a look back at some of the multitalented entertainer’s most memorable moments as a nominee, performer, host and more.

The 2021 BET Awards featured an all-star tribute to DMX featuring Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes and more.

The performance opened with Method Man doing an a cappella version of DMX’s major label debut single, 1998’s “Get at Me Dog.” Buffalo rap trio Griselda then took the stage, running through a bit of “Hood Blues” — their collaboration with DMX on his posthumous album, Exodus — and then belting the refrain from “Where the Hood At?”

Along with the DMX tribute, the 2021 BET Awards featured performances from Lil Nas, Cardi B and Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler the Creator and more.

The amazing list of winners can be found here:

Album of the year
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
Best female R&B / pop artist
H.E.R. *WINNER
Best male R&B / pop artist
Chris Brown *WINNER
Best female hip hop artist
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Best male hip hop artist
Lil Baby *WINNER
Best new artist
Giveon *WINNER
Best collaboration
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP” *WINNER
Best group
Silk Sonic *WINNER
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” *WINNER
BET HER award
SZA — “Good Days” *WINNER
Viewer’s choice award
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — “Savage (Remix)” *WINNER
Video of the year
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP” *WINNER
Video director of the year
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard *WINNER
Best international act
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Best movie
“Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER
Best actress
Andra Day *WINNER
Best actor
Chadwick Boseman *WINNER
Youngstars award
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Sportswoman of the year award
Naomi Osaka *WINNER
Sportsman of the year award
Lebron James *WINNER

Comments

From the Web