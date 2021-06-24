Hattie Marie’s Opens New Location in Decatur
With Ribbon Cutting And Celebrity Guests
Hattie Marie’s, a Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen restaurant opens a new franchise location at 130 Clairmont Ave. Decatur Ga. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 24 from 1-4 PM. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jamal Bryant will bestow the blessing of the business during the ceremony that will be attended by special guests and dignitaries.
Franchisee Etanya Lucas has plans to open two additional Hattie Marie restaurant locations in the Atlanta area in addition to this one that will be located inside the Courtyard by Marriott in Decatur Square..
Other guest appearances during the celebratory week will be made by Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Billboard Gospel Artist Isaac Carree.
The official Grand opening is June 25 – 26 from 1-4 p.m.
Hattie Marie’s roots are in the southeast Texas town of Port Arthur. Hattie Marie grew up watching her father, who was a cook on a merchant sea vessel, entertain and fellowship through cooking. She decided to share her culinary talents and opened her bakery/catering service in the late 80’s. Her son, Willie Griggie followed in his family tradition by opening the first Hattie Marie’s in College Park, Ga in 2017, paying homage to his mother and grandfather.
What: Ribbon Cutting Opening Ceremony for the Hattie Marie’s Franchise Location
Where: 130 Clairemont Ave., Suite 100, Decatur, GA 30030
Time: 1 PM -4 PM
Store Hours of Operation : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.