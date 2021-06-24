Hattie Marie’s Opens New Location in Decatur

With Ribbon Cutting And Celebrity Guests

Hattie Marie’s, a Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen restaurant opens a new franchise location at 130 Clairmont Ave. Decatur Ga. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 24 from 1-4 PM. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jamal Bryant will bestow the blessing of the business during the ceremony that will be attended by special guests and dignitaries.

Franchisee Etanya Lucas has plans to open two additional Hattie Marie restaurant locations in the Atlanta area in addition to this one that will be located inside the Courtyard by Marriott in Decatur Square..

Other guest appearances during the celebratory week will be made by Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Billboard Gospel Artist Isaac Carree.

The official Grand opening is June 25 – 26 from 1-4 p.m.