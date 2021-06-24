IRS and community partners provide free tax help in Atlanta for advance Child Tax Credit payments

ATLANTA – The Internal Revenue Service is partnering with the United Way of Greater Atlanta to hold Free Tax Prep Days on two weekends, June 25-26 and July 10, to help families prepare tax returns necessary to receive advance payments of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) beginning this July. Similar events are happening around the country.

In addition, the IRS is reaching out to non-profit agencies, churches, community groups and others in the Atlanta area urging them to share important information about the need to file a 2020 income tax return to receive advance payments of the CTC.

The first monthly payments of the expanded and newly-advanceable CTC from the American Rescue Plan will be made in July. Over 30 million households—covering 88% of children in the United States—are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any additional action other than filing a 2020 tax return. Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17.

To help as many families as possible and to build awareness of the need to file a 2020 tax return or register with the new Non-filer Sign-up Tool to receive advance payments of the CTC (AdvCTC), the IRS will partner with the United Way of Greater Atlanta on a series of AdvCTC Free Tax Prep Days on June 25-26 and will offer help at the IRS Tax Assistance Center on Saturday, June 26 and July 10, 2021. During the events, people can get free help filing a 2020 tax return.

People can check their eligibility for the AdvCTC payments before coming to an event by using the new Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant.

People who are unable to attend one of the events and need to file a 2020 tax return can use Free File for free tax return preparation and submission. Those who don’t need to file a return can use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool.

To file a return at one of the events, visitors must bring:

Their current government-issued photo identification;

Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse (if applicable) and dependents; and

Any other supporting documents, such as Forms W-2 or SSA-1099, needed to complete their return.

At the events, sign language interpreters and foreign language interpreters will be available. Social distancing protocols will be in effect, and people should wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated.

The IRS and the United Way of Greater Atlanta will work together to help prepare tax returns on Friday, 6/25, from 2-6 pm ET and Saturday, 6/26, from 11 am-3 pm ET at:

The Mall West End

850 Oak Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

*Media can contact Economy Jackson at (404) 527-3520

On Saturdays, June 26 and July 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., IRS employees will help people prepare and file their 2020 tax returns at the IRS’s Atlanta Taxpayer Assistance Center. This service will be the only service provided during this event and will be on a walk-in basis.

Peachtree Summit Federal Building

IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC)

401 W Peachtree St NW,

Atlanta, GA 30308

*This TAC location is inside the Peachtree Summit Federal Building. Visitors will need to pass through security check points. Paid parking is available near the building. MARTA and other public transportation also have stops near the building.

*Photography and recording devices are not allowed inside the TAC to protect taxpayer privacy.

The IRS encourages people to request payments via direct deposit, which is faster and more secure than other payment methods. People who don’t have a bank account should visit the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation website for details on opening an account online. They can also use the FDIC’s BankFind tool to locate an FDIC-insured bank.

Finally, BankOn, American Bankers Association, Independent Community Bankers of America and National Credit Union Administration have lists of banks and credit unions that can open an account online. Veterans can see the Veterans Benefits Banking Program for financial services at participating banks.

To learn more about advance CTC payments, visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021.