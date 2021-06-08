Pancakes and Politics: An Exclusive Conversation With GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra

Leading Black Media Company Real Times Media and its Michigan Chronicle to Host GM Chairman & CEO Mary Barra for Pancakes & Politics

Discussion will focus on company’s efforts to engage Black and brown consumers Wednesday, June 9 at 2 p.m.

DETROIT — On Wednesday, June 9 at 2 p.m., the Michigan Chronicle’s Pancakes & Politics series will feature General Motors CEO Mary Barra. Following the untimely death of George Floyd, GM’s leadership committed to doing the challenging but necessary work to strengthen diversity, equity and inclusion at GM and beyond. A year later, Barra will discuss the automaker’s progress and strategic plan to improve relationships and engagements with Black and brown consumers and communities. The discussion will be led by Detroit native and Ignition Media CEO Dennis Archer, Jr. and Real Times Media’s national news director Mark Hayes.

“No city in the world has the extent of both Black and automotive history that Detroit does at its core. In this conversation, those two worlds will converge as we partner with Mary and General Motors to bring these topics to viewers across the globe,” said Hiram Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media and publisher of Michigan Chronicle. “We’re looking forward to this discussion where we get to the crux of GM’s strategy to strengthen its relationship with not just Black-owned media companies but also Black and brown communities..”

WHO: General Motors CEO Mary Barra

Ignition Media CEO Dennis Archer, Jr.

Real Times Media’s national news director Mark Hayes

WHAT: A conversation surrounding GM’s strategic plan to strengthen its relationships and engagements with Black and brown consumers and communities

WHEN: Wednesday, June 9 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual production hosted at https://www.facebook.com/michiganchronicle

Pancakes and Politics is a regular open forum discussion powered by Michigan Chronicle and Real Times Media to shed light on public policy and economic development in the metro-Detroit region. For nearly 20 years, Pancakes & Politics has been a staple for the Black community providing a platform for changemakers, influencers and government officials to voice community concerns, discuss solutions and affect change for the region.