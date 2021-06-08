FEMA Issues Public Notice for Disaster Assistance in 9 Georgia Counties

ATLANTA – As required by federal law, FEMA has issued a public notice of intent to reimburse eligible applicants for eligible costs to repair or replace property damaged by severe storms and tornados occurring March 25-26, 2021. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. signed disaster declaration FEMA 4600-DR-GA on May 5, 2021.

Coweta, Fannin, Gilmer, Heard, Lumpkin, Pickens, Rabun, and White counties were designated as adversely affected by the disaster and eligible for Public Assistance (PA) Categories A-G. Effective May 27, 2021, Gordon County was added to this disaster declaration and is also eligible for PA Categories A-G. Among the provisions:

· The National Historic Preservation Act requires federal agencies to evaluate the effect their actions may have on historic properties. Of particular concern are actions or activities that may affect buildings, structures, districts or objects 50 years or older that might be eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Archaeological sites or certain undisturbed grounds are also covered by the Act. If a property is found to be eligible for the Register, FEMA will provide further notices to the public.

· The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 protects the civil rights of persons with disabilities and prohibits discrimination based on disability by the federal government, federal contractors or by receivers of federal financial assistance. The Act applies to all programs and businesses that receive any federal funds. It ensures full accessibility in all services and activities conducted by or funded by FEMA. Detailed information for this public notice can be found at https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/dr-4600-ga-public-notice-001 and on the Georgia Emergency Management website at https://gema.georgia.gov.

Additional designations may be made if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Requests for information about these actions, or a specific project, can be made by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA 4600-DR-GA, 3005 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341, or by emailing to FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Please include “4600-DR-GA EHAD” in the subject line of the email. Comments should be sent in writing to the above address and dated within 15 days of this notice.