UNCF Gets $2M for Minority Students Education

Burlington Raised More Than $2 Million from its Customers for UNCF to Help Students Achieve Their Dreams of Higher Education

Today, UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization, announced that Burlington Stores, the national discount retailer delivering amazing value to customers every time they shop, raised more than $2 million for students of color to further their education. Funds raised will provide scholarships for students in financial need to attend colleges nationwide and support UNCF’s 37-member Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This donation was made possible by the generous contributions from customers at more than 760 Burlington store locations nationwide, and underscores Burlington’s continued commitment to inclusion, diversity and equality.

Each year, UNCF has helped increase the number of students of color attending college by distributing approximately $100 million in scholarships to students each year. According to UNCF statistics, 68 percent of all UNCF HBCU undergraduate students came from families whose income was low enough that they received Pell Grants, the federal government’s principal low-income student aid program, compared to 38 percent of their non-HBCU peers. The funds raised by Burlington customers will help students take the next step in their educational journey and attend college – opening doors to a brighter future.

“At Burlington, we’re proud to have partnered with UNCF to create future diverse leaders and appreciate the generosity of our customers and associates in helping to make promising students’ dreams of going to college a reality,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We value and leverage the knowledge, skills, and attributes of our diverse workforce, which allows us to be responsive to the needs of our diverse customers and communities that we serve.”

“The funding we’ve received from Burlington customers has been tremendous and will make a significant impact on the lives of talented, deserving students of color nationwide,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF’s president and CEO. “Through partnerships such as this one, we’re able to further our mission of supporting students’ growth and development while addressing racial inequalities in education.”