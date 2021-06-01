WBEC-West Announces New Pitch Competition for Black-Owned Businesses

The August 2021 National Competition Cash Prizes Up to $10,000

The Women’s Business Enterprise Council (WBEC) -West is proud to launch its newest competition, the National Black Business Pitch (NBBP). This national competition, scheduled for August 17-19, is designed to connect Black-owned businesses to corporations who are looking to expand and diversify their supply chain with new products and services. Participants have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes of up to $10,000. Applications are being accepted at www.nationalblackbusinesspitch.com through June 1, 2021.

“Through the National Black Business Pitch, we want to do more than provide a seat at the table,” said Dr. Pamela Williamson, President & CEO of WEBC-West. “Our main objective is to help Black-owned businesses open doors and build relationships that can lead to long-term, sustainable contracts for business owners. As August is National Black Business Month, we thought it would be the best time to begin the creation of a Black business network that corporations can access and do business with, thereby creating more opportunities for an often disenfranchised group of business owners.”

The National Black Business Pitch competition will be comprised of two phases. In Phase I, interested businesses may submit an application, a business capability statement, and a three-minute video that will be reviewed by a panel of judges from the corporate supplier diversity community. The panel will select 30 companies that will proceed to Phase II.

In Phase II of the competition, the 30 businesses will have an opportunity to win one of three cash prizes by participating in the live finals by participating in a three-minute, live pitch in front of a virtual audience of judges comprised of buyers and supplier diversity professionals. Three winners will be awarded cash prizes as allocated below:

First Place: $10,000

Second Place: $5,000

Third Place: $2,500

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and serve as the majority owner, founder, or controlling shareholder of a Black-owned business in the United States that has been in operation for at least three months. For more details and the chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes, applicants should visit www.nationalblackbusinesspitch.com and complete the application by July 1, 2021.

About Women’s Business Enterprise Council- West (WBEC-West)

WBEC-West is a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a coalition of corporations, WBEs, and regionally focused women’s business organizations. As an affiliate organization, WBEC-West implements the certification standards of WBENC throughout Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Hawaii, and Guam. WBENC certification is nationally recognized and accepted by more than 10,000 major corporations. We also support corporations in their efforts to include WBENC Certified WBEs in their supplier diversity programs. To learn more about the organization, visit wbec-west.com.