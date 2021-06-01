DNC on the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Black Wall Street Massacre and President Biden’s Visit

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and DNC Black Caucus Chair Virgie M. Rollins released the following statement in recognition of the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre and President Biden’s visit to the site:

“100 years ago, Black Tulsans built a thriving community with a competitive economic center at the heart of it that defied the confines imposed upon them by segregation and racism. But hatred of their skin and envy of their success resulted in one of the largest incidents of racial violence our nation has ever seen. While there is no fully accurate accounting of all the lives lost, the scars left on the hearts of our community remain.

“In the spirit of the hundreds of Black Tulsans who were killed that day and all those who survived and began to rebuild what was lost, we remain resilient in our pursuit of economic freedom and the fight for justice and equity for Black Americans who continue to experience the impacts of systemic racism. President Biden’s trip to Tulsa sheds an important light on this dark chapter in our nation’s history that for far too long was swept aside and unspoken. Just as the Greenwood District lives on today, so does Democrats’ fight to shape a nation that grants all citizens the dignity, respect, and opportunity to reach their full potential.”