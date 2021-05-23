Atlanta Braves to Host Additional Free Vaccination Clinics in May and June

The Atlanta Braves and community partners will be hosting free vaccination clinics throughout the rest of May and into June, helping increase access for fans who would like to receive a vaccination.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to individuals 18+ years of age, and the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12+ years of age. Masks are required at all vaccination clinics. No insurance card or photo ID necessary.

Upcoming free vaccination clinics include: