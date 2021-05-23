Atlanta Braves to Host Additional Free Vaccination Clinics in May and June

The Atlanta Braves and community partners will be hosting free vaccination clinics throughout the rest of May and into June, helping increase access for fans who would like to receive a vaccination.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to individuals 18+ years of age, and the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12+ years of age. Masks are required at all vaccination clinics. No insurance card or photo ID necessary.
Upcoming free vaccination clinics include:
- TOMORROW, Sunday, May 23, 12pm – 3pm, in partnership with Cobb & Douglas Public Health
- Located at The Battery Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy
- Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available
- Each person who gets vaccinated will receive two (2) free tickets to a future game.
- First come, first serve – To guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.
- Wednesday, May 26, 9am – 5pm, in partnership with Northside Hospital
- Located on the Lower Level Concourse inside Truist Park
- Pfizer vaccines available (second dose from the May 1 vaccination clinic)
- First come, first serve – To guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/vaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.
- Thursday, June 17, 5pm – 8:30pm, in partnership with CORE Response and Cobb & Douglas Public Health
- Located at The Battery Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy
- Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available
- Each person who gets vaccinated will receive two (2) free tickets to a future game.
- First come, first serve – To guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.
- Friday, June 18, 5pm – 8:30pm, in partnership with CORE Response and Cobb & Douglas Public Health
- Located at The Battery Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy
- Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available
- Each person who gets vaccinated will receive two (2) free tickets to a future game.
- First come, first serve – To guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.