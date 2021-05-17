On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, May 17

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Monday’s meeting to establish a Public Safety Commission tasked with providing recommendations for public safety reforms in Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3441). The commission would be comprised of community stakeholders, including members from law enforcement, fire and emergency response, the judicial system, and other experts in public safety.

The Council will also consider legislation to authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $4 million to be used for the construction and equipping of an emergency medical services micro station in Southwest Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0258). A public hearing for the legislation will be held during the Finance/Executive Committee report at Monday’s meeting.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance to amend the City Code to create a violent conduct nuisance ordinance and provide that licensed establishments found to be in violation of the violent nuisance ordinance will be subject to “due cause” for revocation and/or denial of an application for a new or transfer of ownership of an alcohol beverage license (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0259).

• An ordinance amending the City Code to require that all businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages post the establishment’s license in a public and conspicuous place on the premises (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0267).

• A resolution amending 20-R-4066, which authorized an intergovernmental agreement with the Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority to accept title to certain properties subject to City Code enforcement liens and to re-convey title to those properties to Invest Atlanta for the development additional affordable housing (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3207).

• A resolution to authorize the Atlanta Police Department to expand its Recapture Program for the purpose of re-hiring retired police officers who may be assigned specifically to patrol the City’s parks and recreation facilities (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3445).

• A resolution authorizing the City to apply for a Fiscal Year 2021 U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant in an amount not to exceed $22 million for the construction of the Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3439).

• A resolution designating Southwest Atlanta and District 11 in Fulton County as an “Opportunity Hub Innovation and Equity District” to promote an equitable and inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3442).

• A resolution requesting that the Urban Design Commission provide a historical contextualization of the Henry W. Grady statue located at 50 Marietta Street NW (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3444).

The Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the full Council meeting May 17.

The May 17 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26.

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119, remarks from the public for all remote meetings are accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Committee on Council may be left by calling (404) 330-6069.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.