Atlanta Urban League hosts public meetings on redistricting

Atlanta Urban League hosts Town Hall meetings on the impact of redistricting – Learn what this means for the allocation of congressional seats

As a result of the abridged 2021 Census Count that took place during the Covid pandemic, Georgia will not be allocated additional congressional seats for the first time in nearly 40 years, and political power could likely shift in certain counties when the Georgia Legislature begins redistricting and gerrymandering this year.

The Urban League is hosting a series of Virtual one-hour Town Hall meetings starting promptly at 6 p.m. The cities include Atlanta (May 20th), Savannah (June 10th), Augusta (July 14th), Columbus (August 12th) and Macon (Sept. 9th) to discuss the impact a political power shift could have on our everyday lives and how each citizen can get engaged to influence these processes.

Nancy Flake Johnson, president, and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta will moderate the event that will explore the long-term consequences of the Census count on the power of the vote in the region. Panelists include Fred McBride of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and Theron Johnson, State Director for All on the Line.

The Georgia Legislature is scheduled to begin the state redistricting process soon that covers 180 House seats and 56 Senate seats. The Legislature can choose to redraw the districts and engage in “gerrymandering” to favor one political party over the other. The first 2020 numbers released on April 26 by the U.S. Census Bureau did not rise high enough for Georgia to win more seats in the US Congress; therefore, we retain the 14 U.S. House districts that were allotted following the 2010 Census.

If you have questions about the series of town hall meetings, contact John Moye, ULGA Director of Policy, Legislative Affairs and Civic Engagement, at jmoye@ulgatl.org or 404-809-5476.