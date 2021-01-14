DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson host COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall Tonight

DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson to Host Virtual COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall

Medical professionals from CDC, Emory, DeKalb Board of Health and Kaiser to inform public about vaccine

DECATUR, Ga. – As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in DeKalb County and known cases soar across the United States, DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a virtual town hall to discuss the truths, myths and unknowns associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The “COVID-19 Vaccine: Helping You Understand the Truths, Myths and Unknown” Virtual Town Hall will take place Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. and will feature distinguished medical professionals on the front line of research, development and the implementation of the vaccine.

Moderated by Commissioner Cochran-Johnson, the panel of experts will include the following:

Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district health director for DeKalb County Board of Health

Dr. Carlos C. Del Rio, interim executive associate dean for Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System

Dr. Marcus C. Griffith, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist and obesity medicine at Kaiser Permanente

Dr. Christa-Marie Singleton, senior medical advisor at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Jan. 10, there were 636,373 confirmed cases in Georgia; 10,282 deaths; and 44,635 hospitalizations. In DeKalb County, there were 39,487 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 508 deaths.

“As a commissioner, I have had several constituents reach out seeking advice on the vaccine,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “Understanding the critical space we are in, I felt it was important to get answers to their questions surrounding the vaccine from medical professionals who understand the virus and its implications.”

The “COVID-19 Vaccine: Helping You Understand the Truths, Myths and Unknown” Virtual Town Hall is countywide, and anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to join. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting http://bit.ly/2M6yLFG.

Residents are also encouraged to submit questions to be answered during the town hall by emailing amslocum@dekalbcountyga.gov.

The rollout of the COVID-19 Phase IA+ vaccine begins this week for adults age 65 and older, as well as eligible caretakers, and will be administered at the BrandsMart USA site in Doraville, and the former Sam’s Club site in Stonecrest, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health press release. The following individuals will receive the Phase IA+ COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis:

Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers as applicable

Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

Phase 1A+ of the COVID-19 vaccine is in very limited supply. Public health departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment only, as are most other providers. Depending on vaccine allocations from the federal government, it may be weeks before additional providers will have the vaccine available for quicker and more widespread distribution. For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and registration, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 404-294-3700 or visit dekalbhealth.net.

For media coverage or to schedule an interview with Commissioner Cochran-Johnson, Email amslocum@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 470-889-4213.