APHA: Celebrate Mother’s Day with hope and caution

As the U.S. approaches its second Mother’s Day amid the pandemic, albeit with slightly relaxed guidelines given the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, there’s definitely reason to celebrate.

“We have come so far this year and there seems to be a reason to hope,” said APHA Executive Director Georges C. Benjamin, MD. “And this weekend’s opportunity to celebrate safely and in person with loved ones is a sign of more to come, if we continue to take basic precautions, follow CDC guidelines and get vaccinated.”

Although large gatherings are still discouraged this weekend, some safe ideas for those celebrating in person or virtually include:

• Host a small outdoor gathering. Organize a Mother’s Day get-together in a park or on a patio. If all are vaccinated, physical distancing nor masking is required, even if one member of the gathering is not vaccinated. If more than one member of your party is not vaccinated, however, masking-up and distancing should be practiced.

• If you and your Mom are not vaccinated, that doesn’t need to stop you from enjoying the spring weather together. Meet outdoors for a stroll through a local park, or decorate her lawn/plant flowers as a surprise.

• Holding a virtual brunch can be just as celebratory. For an extra touch, have Mom’s meal delivered to her.

• Hold a surprise group videoconferencing call. Invite family and special friends to the call, but don’t tell Mom they’ll all be there.

• A simple phone call can go further than you think.

“Especially today, but year-round, let’s celebrate and protect the health of our mothers,” Benjamin said. “That’s why it is important for all to get vaccinated as soon as you can. In the meantime, have a happy and safe Mother’s Day.”

https://apha.org/News-and-Media/News-Releases/APHA-News-Releases/2021/Mothers-day-2021

