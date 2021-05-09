Commissioner Arrington Co-Hosting Summer Teen Hiring Fair

May 15 event to assist youth in finding summer employment and training

ATLANTA – Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. and City of South Fulton District 3 Councilwoman Helen Willis will co-host a Summer Teen Hiring Fair. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility; 4255 Will Lee Road; South Fulton, GA 30349.

The intent of the event is to link teen job seekers with the available opportunities in their community. Local employers will also be on site to provide information on job opportunities. Representatives from the Fulton County Board of Health will also be on site to provide walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations and to schedule vaccination appointments.

The WorkSource Fulton Mobile Career Center will be on site to assist teens in signing up for its Career Compass Academy. The Career Compass Academy is a paid virtual work readiness program for eligible young people between the ages of 14 and 24. The five week long program provides youth with work-ready skills and abilities along with opportunities to explore and practice work activities in a virtual environment.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments will run between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 15. Those appointments can be scheduled by calling the Fulton County Board of Health at one of the following three numbers: 404-613-8150, 404-612-6428, or 404-612-6333, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please note that lines may be busy at some points in the day and that those having difficulty getting through should try to call back at another time.

This event adheres to current COVID-19 protocols and attendees are asked to wear a mask. To register, visit www.2021sthf.eventbrite.com