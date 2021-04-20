Judge in Chauvin Trial Checks Maxine Waters

While Judge Peter Cahill, the judge overseeing the trial proceedings against Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd denied a defense request for mistrial for statements it considered “abhorrent” by U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, he went on to admonish politicians in a thinly veiled shot at Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Waters urged protesters at an event condemning the police-involved shooting of 20-year-old Duante Wright, to be “more confrontational” if Derek Chauvin is acquitted of charges in the murder case of George Floyd.

From Insider:

At the protest, Waters said she and the crowd are “looking for a guilty verdict” for Chauvin.

“We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice,” she said, according to a video posted on Twitter from the event.

“I am hopeful that we will get a verdict that says, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ and if we don’t, we cannot go away,” she added. “We’ve got to get more confrontational.”

The judge criticized Waters for making the comments, calling them “abhorrent,” but denied the defense argument that the jury, which wasn’t sequestered at that point, could have been prejudiced, although he did say it might be grounds for an appeal.

Despite this, Waters has doubled down on her words and claimed remarks “don’t matter” so therefore she need not apologize.

“The judge says my words don’t matter,” the 82-year-old said, reports CNN.

Then, when pressed on the judge saying her comments could have handed Chauvin’s defense grounds for appeal, she said: “Oh no, no they didn’t.”

Waters claims she made the comments in the context of civil disobedience as a whole, saying protests are a symbolic and useful tool in achieving rights both then and now, adding “the whole civil rights movement is confrontation.”

Deliberations continue for a second day in what are some are calling the “trial of the century.”