A pathway to success in business

As part of a series of seminars designed to help people succeed in business, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta has scheduled its DeKalb Small Business Micro-Enterprise Spring 2021 Program to begin in April. The sessions, sponsored by the DeKalb County Community Development Department, are free and held virtually.

“We are pleased to partner once again with DeKalb County to offer training, coaching and advice that will open doors of opportunity to men and women who are seeking to succeed in business and career development,” said TEC Director, Marc Parham. “This proven curriculum in 10 sessions is open exclusively to residents of DeKalb County.”

The Spring 2021 cohort of the Small Business Micro-Enterprise Program will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 27 to May 27. All sessions will be conducted via Zoom from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The application is open now and the last day to register is April 23.

The courses will include direct training and guest lecturers with an excellent track record in business. Instruction will cover topics on how to start and grow a business including Business Management, Marketing, Branding, Finance, Government Certification, Small Business Planning and more.

This free course is specifically for the residents of DeKalb County and only requires registration along with the individuals’ commitment to learn and participate throughout the five weeks. Each student will be coached in developing a business plan and a roadmap to success.

For more information visit tinyurl.com/Spring2021StartUp or contact Renee Tyner at dekalb@ulgatl.org

“We know that a lot of eager and talented entrepreneurs live in DeKalb County who could benefit from this training and mentoring,” said Parham. “Success depends on having the necessary tools to sustain a business idea, and we are pleased to offer you a personalized pathway to reach your dreams. We encourage aspiring business owners to secure your space now!”