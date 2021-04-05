Balram ‘B’ Bheodari Named Hartsfield-Jackson GM

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms named Balram “B” Bheodari Interim General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport recently. Mayor Bottoms cited Mr. Bheodari’s thirty-year record as an aviation executive and familiarity with ATL in her announcement.

“B has decades of aviation experience and he knows the Atlanta airport,” Mayor Bottoms said. “I am confident that with his operations expertise, he will keep Hartsfield-Jackson running smoothly as we recover from this global pandemic.”

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Bheodari was Airport Deputy General Manager at ATL. In that role, he oversaw public safety and security; operations; maintenance and transportation; planning and development; and sustainability, asset management, and facilities. This is Mr. Bheodari’s second stint as Interim General Manager.

“I am honored to have the confidence of Mayor Bottoms,” Mr. Bheodari said today. “This is an incredibly important time for Hartsfield-Jackson and the entire aviation industry. I look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence in safety, efficiency, and economic development for the City and region.”

Mr. Bheodari began his career at ATL in 1999. He led the effort to open the Airport’s new consolidated rental car center in 2009, and in 2012 he coordinated the opening of the new Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal. Mr. Bheodari served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Houston Airport System before returning to ATL in 2016. In July 2018 he was named ATL’s Interim General Manager and served closely with the eventual permanent GM, John Selden. Mr. Selden is leaving the position for another opportunity in the industry.

“B is a consummate professional,” Selden said today. “It was a pleasure working with him, and I can think of no better choice to serve in this role. Hartsfield-Jackson will be well-served by his appointment.”

Mr. Bheodari is a veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from Troy University with a Bachelor of Science in aviation management and completed the Emory University Executive Education Management Development Program. He retired from the Army with 22 years of active military service in the aviation branch as an instrument-rated rotary wing pilot.

