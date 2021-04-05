Healthy Eating Adds Up to a Healthy Heart

- Make a list. Plan your menu ahead of time so you spend your money on what you really need. Try theme nights, such as Meat-free Monday or Taco Tuesday.
- Go frozen. Fresh fruits and vegetables are frozen at their peak ripeness, so they’re as tasty as they are fresh, won’t spoil, and are often cheaper.
- Be sale savvy. Stock up on staple foods such as low-sodium canned sauce and whole wheat boxed pasta when they go on sale. Use store rewards and coupons for even greater savings.
Here’s one example of a tasty, healthy meal the whole family will love:Creamy Chicken Broccoli Casserole with Whole-Wheat Pasta
Serves 6, costs about $2 per serving
- 13.25 to 16 ounces whole-wheat spiral-shaped pasta
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, all visible fat discarded, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3/4 teaspoon salt-free Italian seasoning blend or 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 16 ounces frozen broccoli, thawed
- 1 15.25-ounce can, no salt added, whole-kernel corn, rinsed and drained, or 16 ounces frozen whole kernel corn, thawed
- 8 ounces fat-free cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup fat-free, plain yogurt
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degree F. In a large pot, cook the pasta according to package directions, omitting the salt. Drain well in a colander. Return the pasta to the pot. Cover and set aside.2. In a large skillet, cook the chicken over high heat for 5 minutes, or until no longer pink in the center, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low. Stir in the Italian seasoning blend, broccoli, corn, cream cheese, yogurt. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the cream cheese has melted.3. Transfer the chicken mixture to the pot with the cooked pasta, stirring to mix well.4. Transfer to a 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking dish. Bake, covered with aluminum foil, for 15 minutes, or until heated through.Visit heart.org/healthyforgood for more information about planning healthy, delicious meals on a budget, and to download the American Heart Association’s “10 for Under $10” recipe booklet.Nutrition Analysis (per serving):
Calories 486Total Fat 4.5 g
Saturated Fat 1.0 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Polyunsaturated Fat 1.0 g
Monounsaturated Fat 1.0 g
Cholesterol 80 mg
Sodium 456 mg
Total Carbohydrate 68 g
Dietary Fiber 11 g
Sugars 11 g
Protein 45 g