City of Atlanta Allocates Additional COVID-19 Relief Funding

More than a year after the effects of COVID-19, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issues more financial assistance for Atlanta residents most impacted by the pandemic.

American Rescue Plan Funding

Last month, Mayor Bottoms joined a bi-partisan group of Mayors and Governors to ask the Biden Administration for more direct financial assistance for cities. As a result, the City of Atlanta expects to receive more than $100 million dollars via the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Through an Administrative Order, the Mayor is directing the City’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer to develop allocations for the funds likely to be awarded from the federal American Rescue Plan.

No word yet on when the City will receive the funds.

Emergency Housing Assistance

The Mayor also announces the City has approved the allocation of $15.2 million in funding for the COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance program. The United Way of Greater Atlanta (UWGA) is administering ATL Strong’s rental assistance funds.

To date, nearly 6,000 Atlanta households have been served, with an average grant of $5,000.

“As COVID-19 continues to undermine the economic security of Atlanta families, these funds will provide a safety net to those in need,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Thank you to the United Way of Greater Atlanta for their partnership in providing direct relief to all who have been impacted by this pandemic.”

The funds are available to City of Atlanta residents only and may be used to cover rent, utilities and security deposits.

Households and individuals who have recently applied for assistance and were placed on the waitlist will be contacted by the United Way in April.

Households and individuals who have not yet applied may do so in April through the City’s ATLStrong website, through the UWGA, or by calling 211.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders to minimize the impact of the virus on Atlanta residents and businesses. Those Orders can be viewed online here.