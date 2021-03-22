Atlanta City Council Releases Committee Schedule for Week of March 22

ATLANTA — Six Atlanta City Council committees will hold remote meetings next week in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

Pursuant to Section 2-136 of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances, public comment for each committee will be accepted through the phone numbers listed below between 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

The schedule for March 22-24 is below:

Zoning

Monday, March 22 at 11 a.m.

404-330-6035

Public Safety/Legal Administration

Monday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

404-330-6022

City Utilities

Tuesday, March 23 at 10 a.m.

404-330-6057

Community Development/Human Services

Tuesday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m.

404-330-6089

Transportation

Wednesday, March 24 at 9:30 a.m.

404-330-6059

Finance/Executive

Wednesday, March 24 at 1:30 p.m.

404-330-6066

The Committee on Council will take place at the next full Council meeting, Monday, April 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. Public comment for the Committee on Council will be accepted by dialing 404-330-6069.

Media and the public can access the live meetings using the conference bridge by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256. The meetings will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and on Channel 26.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.

To learn more about the Atlanta City Council, please visit http://citycouncil.atlantaga.gov/. For the latest updates, follow the Atlanta City Council on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.