T.D. Jakes Real Estate Group Considering Development at Fort Mac

T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures is entering talks to buy and develop some amount of land at southwest Atlanta’s shuttered Fort McPherson. Plans for the negotiations were announced in public on Thursday, when the board of the Fort McPherson Local Redevelopment Authority unanimously voted to start 45 days of exclusive negotiations with T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures. The amount of property the group is interested in purchasing is not known at this time. There are roughly 132 acres of the former Fort McPherson remaining for development.

For Mac LRA Board Chair Cassius F. Butts said Thursday afternoon, “We’d like to thank Tyler Perry for the vision he’s had for this property and its potential for nearly a decade, and Bishop T.D. Jakes and his team for their ability to embrace the vision and work together on a

potential development with the Fort Mac LRA. If we are able to solidify this partnership between T.D. Jakes and Fort Mac LRA, it would be incredibly impactful on our community.”

Bishop Jakes released a statement as well saying, “I am proud of my long history in the city of Atlanta through my legacy events and film production. I am excited to add to the cadre of events in this next step that will enable us to explore the opportunities that Fort Mac has

extended as a part of this community development project. We are thrilled that this exciting opportunity will be developed adjacent to the historic landmark of Tyler Perry Studios. We are committed to taking the time to include and understand the specific needs of the

burgeoning community.”

The T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, LLC is a company formed to source underwrite and develop real estate for the purposes of positively impacting communities and stimulating wealth development. The company has recently launched a comprehensive community

development platform to create 21st-century solutions to address certain fundamental needs in targeted communities with a focus on economic development, job training and creation and educational enrichment. David Burt is the newly named Executive Director of Fort Mac LRA, and he added, “We are extremely excited about continuing our amazing relationship with Tyler Perry. We are also excited about the potential of this relationship with T.D. Jakes Real Estate group, a highly reputable brand and we hope a mutually beneficial agreement can be worked out.”

According to the terms of Perry’s purchase in 2015, Perry also has a “right of first offer” on the remaining land — he can match any other offer over other buyers. Back in the Spring of 2020, Perry indicated that he might be interested in acquiring more land at Fort Mac for the

purposes of creating an entertainment district complete with theatre, museum, restaurants and public tour.