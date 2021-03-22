Black women demand an end to NCAA sex discrimination

Statement of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda President and CEO Marcela Howell

WASHINGTON — In response to the reports of grossly unequal facilities, amenities and services provided to the NCAA women’s teams, Marcela Howell, founder, president and CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, issued the following statement:

“The disparities in the weight training facilities, quality of food, swag bag items and COVID-19 testing offered to the women participating in the NCAA tournament are outrageous. Providing 30-pound dumbbells and subpar accommodations to star athletes sabotages the women. Even more concerning than the incredibly discriminatory decision to throw shade on the women was the lame response by the NCAA, suggesting that there wasn’t enough room to provide women with comparable accommodations. (Of course, there is plenty of room, as evidenced by social media posts of empty space that could be used.) Apparently, the biggest dumbbells are in charge of the NCAA.

“Title IX requires equal access to sports opportunities in schools. The NCAA needs to obey both the letter and the spirit of the law and fix the problem now. We stand with the women and demand immediate action.”