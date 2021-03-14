On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, March 15

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider three ordinances during Monday’s remote meeting related to the establishment and funding of the BeltLine Special Services District. The ordinances are companion legislative items intended to create the area of the Special Services District (Legislative Reference No. — The Atlanta City Council will consider three ordinances during Monday’s remote meeting related to the establishment and funding of the BeltLine Special Services District. The ordinances are companion legislative items intended to create the area of the Special Services District (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0049 ), authorize an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta for the issuance of bonds for the District (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0048 ), and establish a rate of ad valorem taxes on tangible property within the District (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0052 ).

The Council will also consider legislation to amend the City’s Code of Ordinances related to the regulation and taxation of short-term rentals (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1656 ). The ordinance is aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for governing short-term rentals and outlining penalties for violations. If approved, the ordinance would go into effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance to amend the Atlanta Zoning Ordinance to add a new chapter entitled “Westside Park Affordable Workforce Housing District” (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1729 ). The legislation is aimed at ensuring affordable workforce housing in the neighborhoods surrounding the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry.

As a charter change, three readings are required to adopt the ordinance. This would be the first of two adoptions in full Council. • An ordinance amending the Fund Balance Policy subsection in the City’s Charter to increase the current 3.5 percent appropriation of the General Fund Budget for the Public Infrastructure Maintenance and Improvement account to 5 percent in order to ensure adequate annual funding for routine maintenance, repair and replacement of public infrastructure (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0082 ).As a charter change, three readings are required to adopt the ordinance. This would be the first of two adoptions in full Council.

• An ordinance authorizing Amendment No. 1 to an agreement with the United Way of Greater Atlanta Inc. for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program Administration Services Agreement to extend the term through Dec. 31 and add $15,255,435 in funds for continued emergency rental assistance to residents (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0138 ). There is a companion ordinance that amends the CARES Act 2020 Fund Budget in this amount to accept the ERA Grant funds (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0139 ).

• An ordinance to establish a Consolidated Tennis Trust Fund account and direct revenue generated from the City’s tennis centers to be used for ongoing maintenance and repairs (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0099 ).

• An ordinance authorizing the mayor or her designee to utilize funds to install security cameras at the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0133 ).

• A resolution requesting that the mayor takes into consideration and funds priorities that the Council recommends being included in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3156 ).

The Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during Monday’s meeting.

The March 15 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119 , remarks from the public for all remote meetings are accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Committee on Council may be left by calling (404) 330-6069.

