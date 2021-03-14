Fulton County to start targeting $206 million in ARP funds

Commissioner Khadijah to visit Covid-19 impacted businesses Sunday, ahead of Commission vote to accept American Rescue Plan funds

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

Sunday afternoon, March 14, Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman will visit with small-business owners who are in dire need of financial assistance due to the adverse impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic. She will hear their needs and concerns ahead of a vote on Wednesday to formulate how the County will spend part of its estimated $206 million in direct funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Biden on Thursday.

The ARP law provides great latitude for county and other governments to provide monetary and other relief to those impacted by the pandemic. Under the law, half of the funds will be sent to Fulton County by early May.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

Commissioner Khadijah is the sponsor of the Resolution on Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners agenda, that will authorize acceptance of the funds and provide directives to the County manager and staff to quickly develop a funds-utilization and -dissemination plan. The Resolution also calls for: a raise for all Fulton County employees; funds for a spring and summer youth jobs program; mortgage assistance for Fulton homeowners; additional rental and utility assistance; and financial assistance to Fulton County small businesses.

The BOC meeting as usual will be carried live via stream and on the County’s YouTube channel.

