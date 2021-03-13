Kemp Continues to Fail Georgia on Vaccinations

Months into the national campaign to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, including increased support from the Biden-Harris administration, Georgia is still “vaccinating people at a slower pace than any U.S. state,” according to recent CDC data and an analysis by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC notes that “Georgia has consistently been near the bottom since federal officials began posting vaccination data,” pointing to an utter failure by Governor Brian Kemp to meet the public health needs of Georgians amid a deadly pandemic.

It’s no wonder, then, why Kemp’s approval ratings are still underwater. According to a recent poll, more than half of Georgians disapprove of Kemp’s job performance. Only 32% approve of Governor Kemp – down from 42% in a January poll.