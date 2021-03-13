Mark Hayes shares personal COVID vaccine journey

I’ll be honest with you, Covid19 scares the hell outta me. Whenever, I would get

bronchitis or any upper respiratory infection as a kid and even as an adult, it was

always awful and seemed to last forever. Needless to say, I’m not playing any

games with this virus. I’m wearing double masks, and I’m going back to the car to

get my mask when I get out without it, because I don’t want to take any chances

with this awful virus.

Back in the spring of 2020, my beloved fraternity lost an amazing brother and well-known restaurateur, Michael Murrell. It hit us all incredibly hard. We had all just

traveled to Dallas, for a boys’ trip to watch the Cowboys play six months earlier.

But at a socially distanced memorial service at his church out in the parking lot, his

brother told me when they went to say their last goodbyes, “it was the saddest and

the most frightening thing I have ever seen.”

That stuck with me. And scared me even more. My heart goes out to each and

every family that has lost a loved one and I know far too many. We all do. And it’s

really sad, but now there is an answer. An answer to protect ourselves, our families

and our communities.

We know right now that African Americans are being vaccinated at a substantially

lower rate than our white counterparts, but we need to do our research and find a

way to get past the hesitancy. Older African Americans are extremely wary of the

vaccine and rightfully so. But the bottom line is one in ten African Americans

have perished because of this horrific virus. I really don’t think we have time to

fear. My 83-year-old mother has already received both of her shots, and it’s been

several weeks since her 2nd dose. She’s fine. No side effects, no illness, no

problems.

My wife and I took the ride over to Forsyth County to get our vaccine, not far from

our Gwinnett county home. As you might expect there was a brisk and steady

stream of people coming to get vaccinated. Not to my surprise, my wife and I, and

one other Hospital worker, were the only people of color in the building. And

when you consider the size and scope of the operation, there’s no way anyone

could really have conspired to make sure that we got some nefarious dose–and my

wife and I were served at different stations, and I’m just not going to believe that

anyone has the time or the energy to set aside tainted vaccine doses only for African

Americans. There are just too many moving parts, and no one can keep a secret,

especially one like that.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the President of the Morehouse School Of Medicine

has urged members of the minority community to get vaccinated and as of

Mid-February, they had vaccinated more than 1200 people with another 8000 on

the waiting list.

Dr. Rice told WAGA-TV, “We believe at Morehouse School of Medicine with

our partnership with Grady and the state we have some opportunities to

really make a difference.”

It’s been a couple of days since we had our shots. My wife has had some soreness,

but I have had none. We are anxious to get our next shot and get as much

protection as possible because we want to protect the ones we love most. We

double mask, we sanitize, we social distance, and just a week and a half ago, my

brother tested positive and remains in quarantine, unable to get a negative test. So

if you won’t do it for yourself, do it to save the ones you love most.

My brother is doing fine, but he’s in great shape and has no comorbidities to

exacerbate his condition. But many of us are not. I’m asthmatic and I have high

blood pressure and I don’t want to play any games with a virus that attacks the

respiratory system like COVID19 does so proficiently. So I’m urging all members

of the black and brown community to do their research, check with their physician,

and find the comfort level they need to get the vaccine.

And if you’re not willing to do it for yourself, do it for the ones you love most.

Because your failure to take the vaccine could very well lead to losing someone

you can’t live without.

I’ll update you all in a couple of weeks after I’ve received my second dose. In the

meantime mask up and start talking about and researching the vaccine and where

you can get it too.