NBA All Star Weekend: LeBron James, more than another pretty player

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James said in a post-game interview last week. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

“We’re still dealing with everything that’s been going on, and we’re going to bring the whole league into one city that’s open? Obviously, the pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with it at this point when it comes to that weekend,” James added with a side of sarcasm.

But the outspoken athlete and advocate will take the opportunity to voice additional disdain for voter suppression efforts in Georgia

The group’s “Protect Our Power” campaign coincides with the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, and aims to fight against voter suppression efforts across the country that would disproportionately affect Black voters.

Today, Friday March 5, More Than A Vote, the voting rights advocacy group led by a collective of athletes including NBA superstar James, will formally kick off its 2021 efforts on a national scale by launching the “Protect Our Power” campaign. To coincide with the launch, More Than A Vote released an opening advertisement narrated by LeBron James that will air during the All-Star Game broadcast on TNT.