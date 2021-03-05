Spike Lee’s Son Shines Spotlight on Big Brothers Big Sisters

2021 Golden Globe® Ambassador Jackson Lewis Lee Shines Spotlight on Big Brothers Big Sisters from Awards Show Stage

The son of legendary filmmaker Spike Lee selects the nation’s largest and preeminent 1-to-1 mentoring organization as the philanthropic cause he will champion during his ambassadorship.

Since 1944, television and film stars wait to hear their name being called to receive recognition during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe® Awards. This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s name was also on that list, thanks to the support of 2021 Golden Globe Ambassador, Jackson Lewis Lee.

Jackson, along with his sister Satchel are the children of filmmaker and three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee and his wife, producer, and philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee. The two were named as this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors. The pair assisted with duties during the ceremony Feb. 28 but will continue to raise awareness around a philanthropic cause of their choosing.

Satchel selected Callen-Lorde, an organization that delivers health-care services to New York’s LGBTQIA+ communities, and Jackson chose the nationally known 1-to-1 mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Both organizations will receive a $25,000 grant on behalf of the HFPA.

The two are making history as the first Black siblings selected for the role and are using their platform to spread awareness about two important causes.

“We appreciate Jackson lending his voice and building connections to others who believe in empowering young people,” said Artis Stevens, the first Black President and CEO of the 116-year-old organization. “Through Jackson, we were introduced to the Gucci scholarship impact line and now our Littles are having opportunities to apply for scholarships in the fashion industry and fashion schools because he made an introduction.”

Jackson said he learned the importance of mentorship through his father and sees the value of those impactful relationships even more today, considering the challenges youth are facing with social distancing.

“Having mentors has meant so much to me in my life, and got me to where I am now,” said Jackson. “To be able to pay that back to someone would be an honor.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters will be working with Jackson on a variety of initiatives, including recruiting more volunteer mentors. Currently, there are 30,000 youth waiting to be matched with a mentor; most are boys from the Black, Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters recently named its FIRST American-American CEO in the 116 years of the organization. Mr. Artis Stevens can discuss the Golden Globes angle re: Jackson Lee (Spike Lee’s son). He can also discuss youth development, mental wellness in youth during a pandemic, the desperate need for more Black male mentors, resources BBBS is providing families during the pandemic and much more.

For more information on how to get involved, visit bbbs.org.