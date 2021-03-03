Singer Jody Watley Becomes National Museum of African American Music’s First Ambassador

Iconic Singer Jody Watley Becomes National Museum of African American Music First-Ever Ambassador

Jody Watley, the Grammy award winner trendsetting icon in music, video, fashion and style has been appointed to be National Museum of African American Music’s first ever membership ambassador for the museum.

Watley is one of the architects of 21st-century pop. From her groundbreaking marriage of rap & R&B (1987’s “Friends,” a collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim) to her vision-forward marriage of high fashion, street fashion and music in the ‘80s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genre, she forged the template that is now everybody’s playbook.

“We are excited to name Jody Watley as our membership ambassador,” Kara Duke, Development and Membership Manager at NMAAM said in a statement on March 1, 2021.

“Black Music finally has a home and with your support, we can make sure it will be here to inspire visitors for years to come,” says Duke.”

Located in downtown Nashville, the museum tells the story of America’s music and the people that made it. With artifacts from some of your favorite artists and interactive galleries, it is an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages.

Visitors can celebrate black music 365 days a year by purchasing a museum membership.

A membership to the National Museum of African American Music comes with a list of benefits, including unlimited admission, invitations to members only experiences, discounts to the museum gift shop, and more.

And now, if you sign up for a membership in the month of March, you will receive a three-month extension which is one year and an additional three months free using discount code JODY!

“I’m excited to assist the National Museum of African American Music with engagement and awareness-building opportunities,” Jody Watley stated with the announcement.

“I am thrilled to be the inaugural membership ambassador for this amazing and necessary music museum,” added Watley.

In her new role, Watley will also participate in public service announcements and help to promote the museum.

Visit nmaam.org to plan your visit and become a member today.

For all links to Jody Watley’s website, blog, social media & more visit https://direct.me/jodywatley