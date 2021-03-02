Chick-fil-A Opens Applications for $5 Million in Nonprofit Grants

Black-led Nonprofits and Organizations Impacting Communities of Color Can Apply to Receive True Inspiration Awards Grants to Further Their Impact

Applications are now open for the 2022 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards™ grant program. For the second year in a row, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will award $5 million in grants to 34 deserving nonprofits that are Black-led or impacting communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger. The 2022 True Inspiration Awards grants range from $50,000 to $350,000 and organizations in the U.S. and Canada have until May 31, 2021 to apply.

“There are incredible nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada working to address key issues that disproportionately affect communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Through our annual True Inspiration Awards, we are honored to help these organizations, based in the communities we serve, extend their impact, helping to pave the way for greater opportunity and equity.”

Last year’s 34 True Inspiration Awards recipients spanned two countries, 18 states and 29 cities, and positively impacted more than 230,000 individuals annually through their work.

Eligible nonprofits can apply for the grants on the Chick-fil-A website starting today or can be nominated by a local Chick-fil-A restaurant Operator. In September, Chick-fil-A One® members will have the opportunity to vote for nominated organizations located in their geographic region through the Chick-fil-A App. Last year, nearly one million people voted through the app to select the 2021 True Inspiration Awards recipients.

The True Inspiration Awards program was created to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. Since 2015, 171 organizations in 33 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada, have been awarded nonprofit grants totaling $12 million. Learn more about the True Inspiration Awards application process here.