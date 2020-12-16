Chick-fil-A Awards $5 Million to Organizations Impacting Communities of Color

Thirty-four Community Organizations Receive Grants Through Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is honored to announce the nonprofit recipients of the 2021 True Inspiration AwardsTM grants. The 34 organizations — 31 of which were nominated by their local Chick-fil-A restaurant Operator — serve their communities in the areas of education, hunger and homelessness. As 2021 True Inspiration Awards recipients, the organizations will receive a combined total of $5 million in grants to further their community efforts. Each year, Chick-fil-A One Members can participate in the selection process by casting their votes through the Chick-fil-A App. This year, nearly one million people voted through the Chick-fil-A App to select the 2021 True Inspiration Award recipients.

“Our 2021 awards recipients are tackling a diverse set of issues facing our communities, from fighting hunger to providing equitable opportunities for education and jobs,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We know our cities and neighborhoods can only become stronger when we work together to solve hard problems. We’re honored to invest in the futures of these community-based organizations so they can grow their programs and extend their impact.”

In 2015, the True Inspiration Awards were created to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. Since that time, 136 organizations in 31 states and Washington, D.C. have been awarded grants totaling more than $7.1 million. This year, Chick-fil-A quadrupled its annual investment in the True Inspiration Awards, with 34 individual grants ranging from $50,000 to $350,000. In addition to serving in the areas of education, hunger and homelessness, this year’s grantees are either Black-led or impact communities of color.

From Yonge Street Mission in Toronto to Midtown Education Foundation in Chicago, this year’s 34 True Inspiration Awards recipients span two countries, 18 states and 29 cities. These organizations have positively impacted more than 230,000 individuals through their work. DuBois Integrity Academy, located in Riverdale, Georgia, has been named this year’s S. Truett Cathy Honoree. Each year, the S. Truett Cathy Honoree grant is awarded to an organization that embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Chick-fil-A’s late founder. This year, DuBois Integrity Academy will receive a $350,000 grant for its commitment to enriching the lives of its students through tailored curriculum and programming to meet the intellectual, social, behavioral and emotional needs of every child they serve.

“With a whole-child approach to education, DuBois Integrity Academy is making a lasting impact on children and families in our community,” said Chris Smith, Operator of Riverdale Dwarf House, who nominated the organization for the award. “With this grant, DuBois Integrity Academy will be able to grow the school’s STEM programming, increase educational resources, and set its students on a path for future success.”

Below is the full list of 2021 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients, each of them working in the areas of education, hunger and homelessness. Learn more about the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards here.

S. Truett Cathy Honoree

DuBois Integrity Academy – Riverdale, GA

Top Category Winners: Education

Homeboy Industries – Los Angeles, CA

C5 Youth Foundation Inc. – Atlanta, GA

City Kids Wilderness Project – Washington, D.C.

Top Category Winners: Hunger

St. Paul’s Community Development Corporation – Paterson, NJ

Good News Community Kitchen – Occoquan, VA

Hope Multiplied – Washington, D.C.

Top Category Winners: Homelessness

Wheeler Mission – Indianapolis, IN

Lifestyles of Maryland Foundation – La Plata, MD

Yonge Street Mission – Toronto, ON

Regional Recipients

ElevateMeD, Inc. – Scottsdale, AZ

Agape Youth and Family Center – Atlanta, GA

City of Refuge – Atlanta, GA

Ethos Classical – Atlanta, GA

Share the Magic – Atlanta, GA

Midtown Educational Foundation – Chicago, IL

Lighthouse Academy – Louisville, KY

Empower 225 – Baton Rouge, LA

Dutton Farm – Rochester Hills, MI

Life Remodeled – Detroit, MI

MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center – St. Joseph, MO

Wash Away Unemployment – New Bern, NC

Peacemakers of Rocky Mount – Rocky Mount, NC

Inspire Sports Camps – Maywood, NJ

Buffalo City Mission – Buffalo, NY

Techie Youth Group – Rego Park, NY

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada – Las Vegas, NV

Charleston County Parks Foundation – Charleston, SC

Arlington Life Shelter – Arlington, TX

Generation One – Houston, TX

Hope Farm – Fort Worth, TX

Cornerstones Inc. – Reston, VA

College Success Foundation – Bellevue, WA

Vine Maple Place – Maple Valley, WA