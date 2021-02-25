ATL Action for Racial Equity Grows More than 200 Companies in Less than Two Weeks

More Than 40 Additional Companies Sign on to Advance Racial Equity, Including

Atlanta Humane Society, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, KPMG and Sharecare

More than 200 metro Atlanta organizations have aligned with ATL Action for Racial Equity powered by the Metro Atlanta Chamber – the multi-year, multi-step action plan designed to address the ongoing effects of systemic racism impacting the region’s Black community. Since the initiative’s Feb. 9 launch, this early growth in the number of committed organizations continues to be fueled by widespread support for collective racial equity work among the metro Atlanta business community.

The latest set of organizations to commit represents a cross section of the region’s business community, across industry and scale, and include Atlanta Humane Society, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, KPMG, Sharecare and more than 35 other metro Atlanta organizations.

“Like others in our hometown, we recognize the importance and necessity of addressing the issues around racial equity in a significant and multi-faceted way,” said Atlanta Humane Society President and CEO Cal Morgan. “Diversity fuels understanding, progress, creativity, innovation and unity, and we’re proud to stand with organizations across our city through the ATL Action for Racial Equity commitment.”

ATL Action for Racial Equity leverages the size, scale and expertise of the region’s business community to advance racial equity through measurable actions across corporate policies, inclusive economic development, education and workforce development – critical areas in addressing the region’s immobility and inequity challenges.

MAC continues to invite all businesses across metro Atlanta to join the initiative. Interested groups may contact atlactionforracialequity@macoc.com to get involved.