Atlanta City Council Member Antonio Brown Releases Statement About Addressing Crime in Atlanta

District 3 Atlanta City Council member Antonio Brown released the following statement about addressing crime in Atlanta:

“I’m appreciative of the mayor’s consideration and open mind to the final recommendations that will come from the comprehensive study that will seek to establish a Department of Public Safety and Wellness. I am most grateful for the support of Chairperson Joyce Sheperd for her leadership on the Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee, Council member Matt Westmoreland, and all 10 of my Council colleagues for co-sponsoring the legislation that I introduced and for believing in these near-term solutions to address the rising crime in our city.

I offer a special thanks to the City of Atlanta’s Law Department and instrumental organizations such as the Atlanta Police Foundation for working collaboratively on the One Atlanta APD Plan, including the Southern Center for Human Rights, Women on the Rise, Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative, Black Futurist Group, and the incredible men and woman of our police and fire departments for voicing their opinions and concerns, which has helped to shape this plan.”

